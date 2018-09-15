Manchester United will visit Watford at Vicarage Road Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 15, in the Premier League's fourth week of match play.

Manchester United enters the match coming off a 2-0 win over Burnley, with striker Romelu Lukaku netting both goals during the first half.

Watford comes in riding a three-game win streak to open the campaign and is one of three perfect teams remaining in the league. It last defeated Tottenham, 2-1, thanks to a 69th-minute goal from Troy Deeney and a go-ahead, 76th-minute strike from Craig Cathcart. Watford enters the contest in third place, only behind league-leading Liverpool and Chelsea on goal difference.

Entering the fixture, Man United leads the all-time, head-to-head series, 20-5-5.

Here's how you can watch the match:

Time: 12:30 p.m. ET

TV: NBC, NBC Universo

Live stream: fuboTV, Sling TV, NBC Sports Live, NBC Universo Now, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo. You can watch the match live via FuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

