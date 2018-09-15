How to Watch Watford vs. Manchester United : Live Stream, TV Channel, Time

Here's how to watch Watford vs. Manchester United in the Premier League on Saturday, Sept. 15.

By Kaelen Jones
September 15, 2018

Manchester United will visit Watford at Vicarage Road Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 15, in the Premier League's fourth week of match play. 

Manchester United enters the match coming off a 2-0 win over Burnley, with striker Romelu Lukaku netting both goals during the first half.

Watford comes in riding a three-game win streak to open the campaign and is one of three perfect teams remaining in the league. It last defeated Tottenham, 2-1, thanks to a 69th-minute goal from Troy Deeney and a go-ahead, 76th-minute strike from Craig Cathcart. Watford enters the contest in third place, only behind league-leading Liverpool and Chelsea on goal difference.

Entering the fixture, Man United leads the all-time, head-to-head series, 20-5-5.

Here's how you can watch the match:

Time: 12:30 p.m. ET

TV: NBC, NBC Universo

Live stream: fuboTVSling TVNBC Sports LiveNBC Universo NowTelemundo Deportes En Vivo. You can watch the match live via FuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

SI TV is also now available on fuboTV. Watch Planet Futbol TV, SI’s soccer show starring Grant Wahl and Luis Miguel Echegaray, weekly on Fubo TV or anytime, anywhere here.

