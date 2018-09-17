This was not how Bruno Silva expected to leave the field Saturday.

In a match between Vasco da Gama and Flamengo, the Vasco midfielder was knocked out of the game and needed some assistance getting off the pitch.

When the ambulance came to take Silva to the hospital though, everything did not go as smoothly as it should have.

Silva gets loaded into the ambulance with no problem, but the vehicle had trouble getting started to move Silva off the pitch. Players from both clubs had to help out in order to move the ambulance so Silva could get the medical attention he needed.

Vasco da Gama's Bruno Silva was knocked out in the game against Flamengo, and players had to give the ambulance a push to help it off the pitch. pic.twitter.com/7EFCRiopcE — James Nalton (@JDNalton) September 16, 2018

"That's a first," Flamengo defender Rever told Brazilian network SporTV. "What a lamentable scene. I thought the driver was kidding but he said he had turned the engine off and asked for our help. We managed to push it a little bit and it kick-started."

The match was able to resume after Silva and the ambulance got off the playing surface. It ended in a 1-1 draw.