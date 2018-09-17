Watch: Soccer Player Gets Knocked Out During Game, Teammates Push Ambulance Off Pitch

After Bruno Silva went down in this game, players from both clubs were needed to help get him off the field.

By Khadrice Rollins
September 17, 2018

This was not how Bruno Silva expected to leave the field Saturday.

In a match between Vasco da Gama and Flamengo, the Vasco midfielder was knocked out of the game and needed some assistance getting off the pitch.

When the ambulance came to take Silva to the hospital though, everything did not go as smoothly as it should have.

Silva gets loaded into the ambulance with no problem, but the vehicle had trouble getting started to move Silva off the pitch. Players from both clubs had to help out in order to move the ambulance so Silva could get the medical attention he needed.

"That's a first," Flamengo defender Rever told Brazilian network SporTV. "What a lamentable scene. I thought the driver was kidding but he said he had turned the engine off and asked for our help. We managed to push it a little bit and it kick-started."

The match was able to resume after Silva and the ambulance got off the playing surface. It ended in a 1-1 draw.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)