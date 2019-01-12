Chelsea hosts Newcastle United in a Premier League matchup on Saturday, Jan. 12. Kickoff from Stamford Bridge in London is scheduled for 12:30 p.m. ET.

Chelsea (13–3–5) enters the contest fourth in the league standings. The Blues have earned 44 points through 21 games. Chelsea drew its latest Premier League contest against Southampton. The club most recently lost to Tottenham Hotspur 1–0 in the first leg of a Carabao Cup semifinal.

Newcastle (4–11–6) comes into the matchup 15th in the Premier League table. The club is winless in each of its past five matches. Newcastle most recently drew against Blackburn in a third round FA Cup match.

Here's how to watch the match

Time: 12:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: NBC, NBC Universo

