How to Watch Chelsea vs. Newcastle: Live Stream, TV Channel, Time

How to watch Chelsea play Newcastle United in a Premier League match on Saturday, Jan. 12.

By Kaelen Jones
January 12, 2019

Chelsea hosts Newcastle United in a Premier League matchup on Saturday, Jan. 12. Kickoff from Stamford Bridge in London is scheduled for 12:30 p.m. ET.

Chelsea (13–3–5) enters the contest fourth in the league standings. The Blues have earned 44 points through 21 games. Chelsea drew its latest Premier League contest against Southampton. The club most recently lost to Tottenham Hotspur 1–0 in the first leg of a Carabao Cup semifinal.

Newcastle (4–11–6) comes into the matchup 15th in the Premier League table. The club is winless in each of its past five matches. Newcastle most recently drew against Blackburn in a third round FA Cup match.

Here's how to watch the match

Time: 12:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: NBC, NBC Universo

Live stream: You can watch the match live via fuboTVSign up now for a free seven-day trial.

SI TV is also now available on fuboTV. Watch Planet Futbol TV, SI’s soccer show starring Grant Wahl and Luis Miguel Echegaray, weekly on Fubo TV or anytime, anywhere here.

