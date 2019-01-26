Manchester City and Burnley will square off in the fourth round of the England FA Cup on Saturday, Jan. 26. Kickoff is scheduled for 10 a.m. ET.

Manchester City is coming off a 1–0 win over Burton in the second leg of a Carabao Cup semifinal match. City won the match 10–0 on aggregate to reach the final of the tournament. It marked the eighth straight match Manchester City had earned a winning result.

Burnley enters the matchup following a scoreless draw against Watford in a Premier League match. Burnley has yet to lose a match since the calendar flipped to 2019, having gone four straight matches without a loss.

The two sides most recently played a Premier League contest in October. Manchester City won convincingly, 5–0.

Here's how to watch Saturday's match.

Time: 10 a.m. ET

Live stream: You can watch the match live via fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

