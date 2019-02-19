How to Watch Liverpool vs. Bayern Munich: Live Stream, TV Channel, Time

How to watch Liverpool vs. Bayern Munich in a Champions League round of 16 clash on Tuesday, Feb. 19.

By Kaelen Jones
February 19, 2019

Liverpool hosts Bayern Munich in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League round of 16 matchup on Tuesday, Feb. 19. 

Liverpool reached the round of 16 after finishing second in Group C behind Paris Saint-Germain. Last season, Liverpool reached the Champions League final, but was dispatched by Real Madrid. Liverpool is currently second in the Premier League table standings, trailing Man City only on goal difference and possessing a game in hand.

Bayern Munich, meanwhile, advanced to this stage of the competition after finishing atop Group E with 14 points. The club didn't lose a match during group play, going 4–0–2. Like Liverpool, Bayern was ousted from last year's Champions League by Real Madrid, getting bounced in the semifinal. The club is currently second in Bundesliga table, trailing Borussia Dortmund by three points.

Here's how to watch Tuesday's contest:

Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV channel: TNT, Galavision

Live stream: You can watch the match live via fuboTVSign up now for a free seven-day trial. Subscribers can also watch via B/R Live and Univision Deportes en Vivo.

SI TV is also now available on fuboTV. Watch Planet Futbol TV, SI’s soccer show starring Grant Wahl and Luis Miguel Echegaray, weekly on Fubo TV or anytime, anywhere here.

