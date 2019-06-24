Chile and Uruguay are both already through to the Copa America knockout stage, but they'll determine which one wins the group when they meet on Monday in Brazil.

Chile, the two-time defending champion, has rebounded from a down period to win its first two games in the competition, beating Ecuador and Japan. Uruguay, the most successful nation in the history of the tournament, thrashed Ecuador but was held to a draw by Japan. A win would give La Celeste first in the group, though, with the deficit just two points.

The winner of the group will face Peru in the quarterfinals, while the second-place finisher will take on Colombia.

Here's how to watch the match:

Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: Telemundo

Live Stream: Watch live on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial. Subscribers can also watch via ESPN+.

