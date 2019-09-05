Diego Maradona has not coached in Argentina since he stopped coaching the national team in 2010.
Diego Maradona is returning to manage in Argentina for the first time in almost 10 years to take the helm of Gimnasia y Esgrima La Plata, the club announced Thursday.
Maradona last managed in his native country in 2010 when he was finished a run with the national team that started in 2008.
He most recently managed second-division Mexican club Dorados de Sinaloa.
¡Bienvenido, Welcome, Willkommen, Benvenuto, Ben-vindo, Bienvenue, Dobro pozhalovat, Diego!— GIMNASIA 🐺 (@gimnasiaoficial) September 5, 2019
🔟🇦🇷🐺
Cada rincón del Club más hermoso del mundo, te saluda. #MaradonaAzulyBlanco #MaradonaEnGimnasia #Maradona #DiegoMaradona #GELP #Gimnasia #D10s pic.twitter.com/7ggfFZI3mX
💙 ¡Bienvenido Diego, bienvenido a casa!#MaradonaAzulyBlanco #MaradonaEnGimnasia #Maradona #DiegoMaradona #GELP #Gimnasia #D10s pic.twitter.com/3j6ueXU1nI— GIMNASIA 🐺 (@gimnasiaoficial) September 5, 2019
Gimnasia is currently last in the Argentine league with an 0-1-4 record. The team has dropped each of its last four matches.