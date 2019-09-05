Diego Maradona Returning to Manage in Argentina With Gimnasia

Diego Maradona has not coached in Argentina since he stopped coaching the national team in 2010.

By Khadrice Rollins
September 05, 2019

Diego Maradona is returning to manage in Argentina for the first time in almost 10 years to take the helm of Gimnasia y Esgrima La Plata, the club announced Thursday.

Maradona last managed in his native country in 2010 when he was finished a run with the national team that started in 2008.

He most recently managed second-division Mexican club Dorados de Sinaloa.

Gimnasia is currently last in the Argentine league with an 0-1-4 record. The team has dropped each of its last four matches.

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message