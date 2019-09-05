Diego Maradona is returning to manage in Argentina for the first time in almost 10 years to take the helm of Gimnasia y Esgrima La Plata, the club announced Thursday.

Maradona last managed in his native country in 2010 when he was finished a run with the national team that started in 2008.

He most recently managed second-division Mexican club Dorados de Sinaloa.

Gimnasia is currently last in the Argentine league with an 0-1-4 record. The team has dropped each of its last four matches.