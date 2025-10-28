Fabrizio Romano Confirms Zinedine Zidane’s Future Amid Juventus Links
It has been confirmed that Igor Tudor has been dismissed from Juventus, after a very negative spell without positive results in all competitions, leading the club to make this decision before the end of 2025.
It is already rumored that the coach chosen by the Vecchia Signora are Luciano Spalletti, after contacts were already made to start talks with the Italian, awaiting a formal meeting.
However, there were possibilities that the Juventus legend could be among the options, but everything indicates that it is something impossible.
With the departure of Igor Tudor, rumors also pointed to the legend of Real Madrid, Juventus, and France, Zinedine Zidane. However, the chances are very low of seeing the Frenchman managing the Vecchia Signora.
Journalist Fabrizio Romano revealed that Zidane is interested in returning to management, but his plans are not focused on a club. Instead, he aims for the French national team.
For Juventus, this option has been ruled out after a recent interview where Zidane stated that he would like to coach Juventus at some point in his life, but that his priority is with his country. Knowing that Didier Deschamps will manage France until the 2026 World Cup, everything indicates that Zidane will be the next coach after the tournament.
This strongly confirms that the option of an international coach for Juventus are very low, and the club will focus on bringing in an Italian coach. Luciano Spalletti is now positioned as the number one choice to take over this project with the Vecchia Signora.
With players of great quality such as Kenan Yildiz, Weston McKennie, Khephren Thuram, and others, it is expected that the coach who arrives can raise the squad to another level and bring Juventus back among the best teams in Europe.