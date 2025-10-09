Juventus Eye Move for Bayern Munich Star, Once Hailed by Man City's Pep Guardiola
Juventus are staying active in the transfer market, looking to strengthen their squad positively, as they have not shown the best results match after match.
So much so that, according to reports, they are close to signing a very interesting Portuguese player to further reinforce their defense.
In fact, it is said that they are securing one of the biggest stars in world football, who has had a brilliant career in Germany.
Juventus aim to sign Raphael Guerreiro on a free transfer
Juventus are reportedly interested in the 31-year-old left-back Raphael Guerreiro, a player with an outstanding career who currently seems unable to find a permanent place at Bayern Munich.
He is expected to leave as a free agent in the summer of June 2026, the date when his contract with Bayern Munich expires. Juventus are following this player closely, as he is currently the backup left-back at Germany.
However, his experience with both Borussia Dortmund and Bayern Munich has given him great prestige, and he has also been one of the most important players for the Portugal national team in recent years.
Juventus want to continue strengthening their defense, seeking a player who can contribute offensively but also remain solid defensively in every match, and Guerreiro is exactly that kind of player.
The player is also interested in a move to Italy, as his long career in Germany has led him to seek new challenges and opportunities. He could fit perfectly into Igor Tudor’s squad and establish himself as one of the main left-backs and key figures.
Five years ago, Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola had nothing but good words for Guerreiro, describing him as one of Borussia Dortmund's main offensive threats at the time. Of course, a lot of time has passed since then, but the fact that Guerreiro is recognized by a figure like Guardiola speaks very well of his quality.
For now, the squad are focused on rest and recovery to return in top form on October 22, when they face Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League.