Agent Reveals Player Rejected Serie A Giants to Join Sunderland

In one of the best moments of the season for Sunderland, after their promotion to the Premier League, the club made top-level signings.

It was known that, under the direction of Regis Le Bris, the objective was to have a team as competitive as possible to be able to face the best teams in the world.

With the great investment made, Sunderland now have a competitive squad capable of competing with any team in the league.

Sunderland’s bet on a South American star

Paraguayan footballer Omar Alderete was one of the great sensations in the first matches he played with the Sunderland shirt.

At 28 years old, he is a player with a formidable performance, who has nothing to envy from any other defender. So much so that the fans feel great admiration for this player, as shown by the recent statements of his agent.

His agent, Renato Bittar, affirmed that the defender was in conversations to sign for AS Roma or for Sunderland. Everything seems to indicate that, without a doubt, he made the best decision by coming to the Premier League.

When you arrive in the Premier League and at a historic club like Sunderland, there is not much to think about. For Omar, to be part of such an important team like Sunderland, even after their recent promotion, taking into account their history and the new investment, it was a great opportunity. Renato Bittar

These statements make clear the great motivation that Omar Alderete had to sign for Sunderland. A competitive project and the possibility to shine in the Premier League seemed much more attractive than signing for Roma and playing in Serie A.

Without a doubt, the Premier League convinced him, and the project that Regis Le Bris and the whole team are building is one of the best in recent years for Sunderland.

