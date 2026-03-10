Chelsea Willing to Pay €50M for Robin Roefs of Sunderland

For an important moment of the season, Chelsea continues seeking an important replacement to have a promising player in the goalkeeper position, where their main objective centers on Sunderland's goalkeeper, Robin Roefs.

After the revelation of this rumor, the London team has been insistent on advancing with negotiations to seek the young promise of the Dutch national team, with great potential, and only 23 years old, he is the long-time dream of Chelsea.

On Sunderland's part, they know it would be a hard loss in case of selling their starting goalkeeper, and despite having a generational replacement like Melker Ellborg, they would not be very willing to let Roefs go, for a good fee.

The Definitive Offer That Would Persuade Sunderland to Sell Robin Roefs to Chelsea

IMAGO / Action Plus

The Sunderland Echo newspaper has revealed that Chelsea would be willing to pay €50M for Robin Roefs to Sunderland, to obtain the player before the summer transfer window arrives. This makes it clear that the ambition of the Blues is to have a player who lasts many years at the club in the project that Liam Rosenior's team brings.

With this value contemplated by the London team, hoping that Sunderland will sit at the table to be able to reach an agreement for the goalkeeper, since the moment Roefs brings with him in the current season leaves great expectations that his future is focused on greatness.

The great performance of the current season, with 30 matches in the current season keeping his goal unbeaten in 9 of them, and receiving a total of 35 goals, has been a positive season for the Dutch goalkeeper and for Sunderland, recently promoted to the Premier League.

His contract goes until 2030 with Sunderland, and Chelsea know they will have to have a tempting fee for the team, since for many years Regis Le Bris's team has hoped to count on the goalkeeper for this Black Cats project. So in the coming weeks, it will be known how these negotiations between the two teams advance.

