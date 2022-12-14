Skip to main content
REVEALED: Which Sunderland players have played the most minutes this season?

REVEALED: Which Sunderland players have played the most minutes this season?

Who have Sunderland relied on most during the Championship season so far?

Sunderland are nearly at the halfway point of their Championship season, and it has felt a bit chaotic in terms of team selection.

There have been two managers and an awful lot of injuries, so the club can definitely be forgiven for appearing to struggle to field a consistent line-up. 

We thought we'd take a look, then, at which Sunderland players have played the most minutes this season, but it was also done with Patrick Roberts in mind somewhat. 

It has felt like the former Manchester City man has been badly under-used this season, but on the other hand he has also featured in 18 of the 22 games. 

We are only going to look at outfield players too, as we all know that Anthony Patterson has played every minute of the season so far. 

Anyway, feel free to click through the gallery below to see which players have played perhaps too many, which haven't played nearly enough, and which surprise player has featured in all 22 matches this season without feeling like a key player at all. 

Ross Stewart
14
Gallery
14 Images

