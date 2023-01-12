Sunderland vs Swansea: Who is the referee?

Sunderland will host Swansea this Saturday in the EFL championship, with Hampshire official Keith Stroud taking charge of the match.

Keith Stroud will be assisted by Mathew Jones and Andrew Fox, with Robert Madden as the fourth official.

Keith Stroud Sunderland record

Stroud has been the man in the middle for two games involving Sunderland so far this season, one at home to Wigan and the other away at Bristol City.

The Black Cats emerged victorious on both occasions, picking up five yellow cards across the two games.

Stroud refereeing Sunderland vs Wigan at the stadium of light in October earlier this season.

He has overseen 10 games in total for Sunderland across a variety of competitions, including the Premier league, Championship and EFL cup.

Sunderland have won 5, lost 3 and drawn 2 in the games Stroud has refereed.

He has averaged 2.2 cards per game in the 10 games he has officiated, with one red card.

One of Stroud's most notable moments officiating a Sunderland match came in 2017 against Reading in the Championship.

Callum McManaman was sent off after a bizarre second booking saw him heading down the tunnel early.

In an attempt to get on the end of a cross, the Sunderland winger handled the ball into the net rather than heading it home.

McManaman appealed that he was pushed into the ball rather than intentionally handling it, but Stroud disallowed the goal and gave the foul.

Having already been given a yellow card earlier in the match, McManaman saw red and left Sunderland down to 10 men in a game they eventually lost 3-1.

Keith Stroud Championship record this season

Games: 18

Yellow cards: 89

Red cards: 2

Penalties awarded: 2

Cards per game: 4.96

Sunderland fans will be hoping that their 100% win record this season while having Keith Stroud in the middle of the park will continue against Swansea this Saturday.

