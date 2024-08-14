Former Sunderland striker set for permanent move to Championship rivals Hull
Former Sunderland striker Mason Burstow looks set to seal a move to Championship rivals Hull City from Chelsea.
Burstow spent the 2023/24 season on loan at Sunderland, although he could only score one goal in 20 Championship appearances for the Black Cats.
That was after he was a deadline day signing to replace Ross Stewart, who joined Southampton in a £10million deal.
Hull have had a turbulent summer, losing the on-loan stars that lit up their last campaign, such as Rory Delap, Fabio Carvalho, and Tyler Morton, as well as prized assets Jacob Greaves and Jadon Philogene.
They are now looking to rebuild their squad before the transfer deadline, and Chelsea striker Burstow was at their home EFL Cup clash with Sheffield Wednesday on Wednesday night.
Unlike his move to Sunderland, though, Burstow will join Hull on a permanent deal, although no details have emerged yet on the fee.
Sunderland also initially explored a permanent deal for the striker last summer, although they opted for the more cautious approach.
His struggles on Wearside, as well as Chelsea’s now traditional gazillion signings per window, saw Burstow fall away from touching distance with the Stamford Bridge club’s first team, and he was omitted from their squad for the preseason tour of the US.
Meanwhile, Sunderland are still struggling to bring in a striker of their own as they play a dangerous game of brinksmanship with Caen over Alexandre Mendy.