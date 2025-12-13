Sunderland vs Newcastle United: Predicted XI For The Premier League Home Clash

Sunderland will host Newcastle United at the Stadium of Light for the 16th Premier League Matchday, where they will try to cement their place in the top half against a rival Newcastle team.

Sunderland will resume their season, facing Newcastle in an important match, after the last Premier League one, where they suffered a 0-3 defeat to Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium.

The Black Cats sit now 9th in the Premier League standings, with 23 points, in which Arsenal leads right now, but other teams like Brighton, Manchester United, and Fulham are waiting for any slip from Sunderland, looking to overtake the mid-table spots.

The last time Sunderland faced Newcastle in a Premier League match was more than ten years ago, with the match ending in a 1-1 draw at St James' Park.

However, injuries have struck both teams severely before this clash, changing everything before the match and how it is expected to unfold.

Key players like Nick Pope, Kieran Trippier, Sven Botman, and Emil Krafth will be out for Newcastle, with Joelinton also a doubt. Meanwhile, Sunderland will be without Habib Diarra and Aji Alese, while Luke O'Nien is suspended, but Reinildo Mandava is expected to recover.

Possible Starting XI’s for Sunderland vs Newcastle United

IMAGO / News Images

Regis Le Bris’s starting lineup will have some changes after recent games, but restful days for some and physical for others who played in midweek fixtures.

According to SofaScore’s platform, these are the predicted starting lineups for Sunderland vs Newcastle United at Stadium of Light.

Sunderland

Goalkeeper : Robin Roefs.

: Robin Roefs. Defenders : Reinildo Mandava, Lutsharel Geertruida, Nordi Mukiele, Omar Alderete, and Daniel Ballard.

: Reinildo Mandava, Lutsharel Geertruida, Nordi Mukiele, Omar Alderete, and Daniel Ballard. Midfielders: Bertrand Traoré, Granit Xhaka, Noah Sadiki, and Enzo Le Fee.

Bertrand Traoré, Granit Xhaka, Noah Sadiki, and Enzo Le Fee. Attackers: Wilson Isidor.

Newcastle United

Goalkeeper : Aaron Ramsdale.

: Aaron Ramsdale. Defenders : Valentino Livramento, Malick Thiaw, Dan Burn, Schar.

: Valentino Livramento, Malick Thiaw, Dan Burn, Schar. Midfielders : Bruno Guimarães, Sandro Tonali, Ramsey

: Bruno Guimarães, Sandro Tonali, Ramsey Attackers: Harvey Barnes, Jacob Murphy, Anthony Gordon.

For Sunderland players like Granit Xhaka, this match is a great challenge where he will need to prove his leadership.

Read More: