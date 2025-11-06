The Best FIFA Football Awards 2025: Full List of Nominees
The lists of nominees up for the various individual prizes that make up The Best FIFA Football Awards have been released for 2025.
The Best Men’s and Women’s Player award are the two biggest accolades on offer, recognising the best player in world over the course of the past season—the dates between which achievements are counted towards nominations are August 11, 2024, up to August 2, 2025.
It means that those who thrived in last season’s Champions League competitions, in their respective domestic leagues, in the Women’s Euro 2025 and the inaugural Men’s Club World Cup dominate.
The other core categories for Best Goalkeeper and Best Coach also have their nominees. But FIFA will release the contenders for the annual Puskás Award, handed to the scorer of the best goal of the year in question, at a later date.
FIFA’s awards are directly pitted against the Ballon d’Or as the most prestigious in the sport, with the latter’s 2025 ceremony already taking place in September. Ousmane Dembélé and Aitana Bonmatí won the top prizes then, and will be favourites to do so again here.
Best FIFA Men’s Player 2025 Nominees
Player
Team(s)
Ousmane Dembélé
Paris Saint-Germain / France
Achraf Hakimi
Paris Saint-Germain / Morocco
Harry Kane
Bayern Munich / England
Kylian Mbappé
Real Madrid / France
Nuno Mendes
Paris Saint-Germain / Portugal
Cole Palmer
Chelsea / England
Pedri
Barcelona / Spain
Raphinha
Barcelona / Brazil
Mohamed Salah
Liverpool / Egypt
Vitinha
Paris Saint-Germain / Portugal
Lamine Yamal
Barcelona / Spain
Best FIFA Women’s Player 2025 Nominees
Player
Team(s)
Sandy Baltimore
Chelsea / France
Nathalie Björn
Chelsea / Sweden
Aitana Bonmatí
Barcelona / Spain
Lucy Bronze
Chelsea / England
Mariona Caldentey
Arsenal / Spain
Temwa Chawinga
Kansas City Current / Malawi
Kadidiatou Diani
OL Lyonnes / France
Melchie Dumornay
OL Lyonnes / Haiti
Patri Guijarro
Barcelona / Spain
Lyndsey Heaps
OL Lyonnes / USWNT
Lauren James
Chelsea / England
Chloe Kelly
Man City / Arsenal / England
Ewa Pajor
Barcelona / Poland
Claudia Pina
Barcelona / Spain
Alexia Putellas
Barcelona / Spain
Alessia Russo
Arsenal / England
Leah Williamson
Arsenal / England
Best FIFA Men’s Coach 2025 Nominees
Coach
Team
Javier Aguirre
Mexico
Mikel Arteta
Arsenal
Luis Enrique
Paris Saint-Germain
Hansi Flick
Barcelona
Enzo Maresca
Chelsea
Roberto Martínez
Portugal
Arne Slot
Liverpool
Best FIFA Women’s Coach 2025 Nominees
Coach
Team
Sonia Bompastor
Chelsea
Jonatan Giráldez
Washington Spirit / OL Lyonnes
Seb Hines
Orlando Pride
Renée Slegers
Arsenal
Sarina Wiegman
England
Best FIFA Men’s Goalkeeper 2025 Nominees
Goalkeeper
Team(s)
Alisson Becker
Liverpool / Brazil
Thibaut Courtois
Real Madrid / Belgium
Gianluigi Donnarumma
Paris Saint-Germain / Man City / Italy
Emiliano Martínez
Aston Villa / Argentina
Manuel Neuer
Bayern Munich / Germany
David Raya
Arsenal / Spain
Yann Sommer
Inter / Switzerland
Wojciech Szczęsny
Barcelona
Best FIFA Women’s Goalkeeper 2025 Nominees
Goalkeeper
Team(s)
Ann-Katrin Berger
Gotham FC / Germany
Cata Coll
Barcelona / Spain
Christiane Endler
OL Lyonnes / Chile
Hannah Hampton
Chelsea / England
Anna Moorhouse
Orland City / England
Chiamaka Nnadozie
Paris FC / Brighton & Hove Albion / Nigeria
Phallon Tullis-Joyce
Man Utd / USWNT
How to Vote in the Best FIFA Football Awards 2025
Fans can vote in the various award categories via FIFA’s website.