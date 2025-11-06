SI

The Best FIFA Football Awards 2025: Full List of Nominees

Prizes will be handed out across best player, coach and goakeeper categories at the annual FIFA gala.

Jamie Spencer

2024 Best FIFA Men's Player Vinicius Junior is not nominated this time.
The lists of nominees up for the various individual prizes that make up The Best FIFA Football Awards have been released for 2025.

The Best Men’s and Women’s Player award are the two biggest accolades on offer, recognising the best player in world over the course of the past season—the dates between which achievements are counted towards nominations are August 11, 2024, up to August 2, 2025.

It means that those who thrived in last season’s Champions League competitions, in their respective domestic leagues, in the Women’s Euro 2025 and the inaugural Men’s Club World Cup dominate.

The other core categories for Best Goalkeeper and Best Coach also have their nominees. But FIFA will release the contenders for the annual Puskás Award, handed to the scorer of the best goal of the year in question, at a later date.

FIFA’s awards are directly pitted against the Ballon d’Or as the most prestigious in the sport, with the latter’s 2025 ceremony already taking place in September. Ousmane Dembélé and Aitana Bonmatí won the top prizes then, and will be favourites to do so again here.

Jump To:

  1. Best FIFA Men’s Player 2025 Nominees
  2. Best FIFA Women’s Player 2025 Nominees
  3. Best FIFA Men’s Coach 2025 Nominees
  4. Best FIFA Women’s Coach 2025 Nominees
  5. Best FIFA Men’s Goalkeeper 2025 Nominees
  6. Best FIFA Women’s Goalkeeper 2025 Nominees
  7. How to Vote in the Best FIFA Football Awards 2025

Best FIFA Men’s Player 2025 Nominees

Player

Team(s)

Ousmane Dembélé

Paris Saint-Germain / France

Achraf Hakimi

Paris Saint-Germain / Morocco

Harry Kane

Bayern Munich / England

Kylian Mbappé

Real Madrid / France

Nuno Mendes

Paris Saint-Germain / Portugal

Cole Palmer

Chelsea / England

Pedri

Barcelona / Spain

Raphinha

Barcelona / Brazil

Mohamed Salah

Liverpool / Egypt

Vitinha

Paris Saint-Germain / Portugal

Lamine Yamal

Barcelona / Spain

Best FIFA Women’s Player 2025 Nominees

Player

Team(s)

Sandy Baltimore

Chelsea / France

Nathalie Björn

Chelsea / Sweden

Aitana Bonmatí

Barcelona / Spain

Lucy Bronze

Chelsea / England

Mariona Caldentey

Arsenal / Spain

Temwa Chawinga

Kansas City Current / Malawi

Kadidiatou Diani

OL Lyonnes / France

Melchie Dumornay

OL Lyonnes / Haiti

Patri Guijarro

Barcelona / Spain

Lyndsey Heaps

OL Lyonnes / USWNT

Lauren James

Chelsea / England

Chloe Kelly

Man City / Arsenal / England

Ewa Pajor

Barcelona / Poland

Claudia Pina

Barcelona / Spain

Alexia Putellas

Barcelona / Spain

Alessia Russo

Arsenal / England

Leah Williamson

Arsenal / England

Best FIFA Men’s Coach 2025 Nominees

Coach

Team

Javier Aguirre

Mexico

Mikel Arteta

Arsenal

Luis Enrique

Paris Saint-Germain

Hansi Flick

Barcelona

Enzo Maresca

Chelsea

Roberto Martínez

Portugal

Arne Slot

Liverpool

Best FIFA Women’s Coach 2025 Nominees

Coach

Team

Sonia Bompastor

Chelsea

Jonatan Giráldez

Washington Spirit / OL Lyonnes

Seb Hines

Orlando Pride

Renée Slegers

Arsenal

Sarina Wiegman

England

Best FIFA Men’s Goalkeeper 2025 Nominees

Goalkeeper

Team(s)

Alisson Becker

Liverpool / Brazil

Thibaut Courtois

Real Madrid / Belgium

Gianluigi Donnarumma

Paris Saint-Germain / Man City / Italy

Emiliano Martínez

Aston Villa / Argentina

Manuel Neuer

Bayern Munich / Germany

David Raya

Arsenal / Spain

Yann Sommer

Inter / Switzerland

Wojciech Szczęsny

Barcelona

Best FIFA Women’s Goalkeeper 2025 Nominees

Goalkeeper

Team(s)

Ann-Katrin Berger

Gotham FC / Germany

Cata Coll

Barcelona / Spain

Christiane Endler

OL Lyonnes / Chile

Hannah Hampton

Chelsea / England

Anna Moorhouse

Orland City / England

Chiamaka Nnadozie

Paris FC / Brighton & Hove Albion / Nigeria

Phallon Tullis-Joyce

Man Utd / USWNT

How to Vote in the Best FIFA Football Awards 2025

Fans can vote in the various award categories via FIFA’s website.

