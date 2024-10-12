Former Sunderland target 'over' summer transfer disappointment
Former Sunderland transfer target Alexandre Mendy is ‘over’ his summer transfer saga and back in love with Caen, his manager has said.
Mendy was at the heart of weeks of transfer speculation, as he publicly pleaded with the French club to rubberstamp a switch to Sunderland.
At various points over the summer, a deal did appear to be close, but a change of ownership at Caen scuttle any potential transfer.
On more than one occasion, the 30-year-old voiced his discontent at not being allowed to move to Wearside. However, he is now ‘back in love’ with the Ligue 2 club, for whom he has scored four goals in six games already this season.
“Is he indispensable? I didn’t really say that – ‘indispensable’ – but it’s clear that he’s a goalscorer,” coach Nicolas Seube said. “And, when you don’t have a goalscorer, you’re in trouble. That’s the reality.”
“Alex is a competitor. he’s a very human boy, and he also has a personal goal to aim for. I think he quickly got over the transfer window, and that he’s very much in love with this club. That’s a strength.
“He’s staying in ideal conditions for him. His family feels good here and you can feel it on the pitch every day. People love him.”