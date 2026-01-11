Sunderland & Aston Villa Target World Cup Champion in €20M Battle

At a moment when Sunderland have experienced ups and downs in the Premier League, currently sitting in tenth place, they achieved an important result against Everton in the third round of the FA Cup, drawing 1-1 and winning 3-0 on penalties.

The team now advances to the next round and shows the level of the squad under the guidance of Regis Le Bris. The transfer market remains the main priority for Sunderland, aware that the project after promotion to the Premier League is promising.

The players have shown consistent performances match after match, and staying in tenth place in mid table have delivered positive results, although in the last five matches they have recorded four draws and one defeat.

A league victory has not come for a long time, but within the process led by Regis Le Bris, the intention to continue strengthening the squad is clear.

Thiago Almada Could Arrive at Sunderland for a Fee Close to €20M

A new rumor, revealed by Sunderland Echo, indicates that Sunderland is closely monitoring Argentine midfielder Thiago Almada, currently at Atletico de Madrid, while several clubs worldwide are also following the World Cup winner.

Sunderland is not the only club in the race, as Aston Villa is also tracking the situation. The 24-year-old player has played for several clubs despite his age, starting in Argentine football, then moving to MLS, Brazilian football, and later to Europe with Olympique de Lyon before joining Atlético de Madrid.

In the current season with Atletico de Madrid, he has played 16 matches, scoring two goals and providing one assist, as indicated by Transfermarkt.

His playing time has been limited, but he has shown moments that suggest he could fit into different systems. He has also collected trophies throughout his career, with the 2022 World Cup title with Argentina in Qatar standing out.

Sunderland values his ability to play in midfield, considering his age and profile, which could help raise the level of the Black Cats project. His market value is estimated at around €22M, a figure Sunderland would be willing to consider, although competition is strong.

According to Transfermarkt, clubs such as Juventus, Flamengo, and Aston Villa are also interested. Sunderland's main objective in the current transfer window is to secure a midfielder who can control the middle of the pitch, while other reports also indicate that adding a forward is considered essential for the team under Regis Le Bris.

