Liverpool Loanee Jayden Danns Will Not Feature For Sunderland This Season
Liverpool loanee Jayden Danns has been ruled out for the rest of the season, while Sunderland look all-but-certain to reach the Championship play-offs.
Despite only joining in January, the 19-year-old has failed to make a single appearance for The Black Cats and looks set to finish his spell at the club that way.
Danns has impressed over the past couple of years at Anfield, scoring three goals in the FA Cup, hence why he was brought to the Stadium of Light. However, his loan has been a massive disappointment with him being brought in, with a goalscorer needed up front.
The Liverpool youngster's lack of gametime at Sunderland has not affected the team's performance too badly following an injury nightmare. They look guaranteed for the play-offs, as Leeds and Sheffield United battle it out for second place.
Burnley sit top of the league, looking likely to win promotion automatically after their painful relegation last season, resulting in head coach Vincent Kompany departing to Bayern Munich.