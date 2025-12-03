Liverpool vs. Sunderland: Team News, Predicted Lineups & Prediction

A unique match is coming for Sunderland after their promotion to the Premier League. Visiting Liverpool for matchday 14, where Regis Le Bris has a big challenge to face against the current champion of the 24/25 season.

Liverpool are not arriving at the best moment, and Sunderland will have to take advantage of it, looking to compete at Anfield in search of a positive result and continue adding important points that can place them among the best in the Premier League.

Latest Sunderland News

IMAGO / Every Second Media

Sunderland received one of the best pieces of news ahead of their upcoming matches in the Premier League, where their 7 players who will compete in the Africa Cup of Nations will be able to stay with the squad of Regis Le Bris until December 15.

It means that important players among them, Noah Sadiki, Reinildo, and others, will be able to compete against Liverpool, Manchester City, and Newcastle, hoping to have the squad in the best condition.

In addition, they are following the transfer window, waiting for January to arrive to invest in various players that have already had positive scouting, Santiago Gimenez, or even the French Mateo Guendouzi are mentioned.

Latest Liverpool News

It is not the best moment for Liverpool, coming from being defeated in the UEFA Champions League by 1-4 against PSV at Anfield and rescuing an important win in the Premier League by 2-0 against West Ham.

But Arne Slot knows it is not the best moment leading the team from Anfield, and in recent statements, he showed his concern even for this match against Sunderland, a resilient team that is improving every match.

Liverpool are currently in 8th place in the Premier League and compared to Sunderland, who are 6th, they know that as the current champion of the Premier League, they must lift their heads and focus on getting out of the low performance they have shown in each match.

Liverpool vs. Sunderland: Predicted Lineups

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

Liverpool

Goalkeeper : Giorgi Mamardashvili.

: Giorgi Mamardashvili. Defenders : Dominik Szoboszlai, Ibrahima Konaté, Virgil van Dijk, Milos Kerkez.

: Dominik Szoboszlai, Ibrahima Konaté, Virgil van Dijk, Milos Kerkez. Midfielders : Alexis Mac Allister, Ryan Gravenberch, Curtis Jones.

: Alexis Mac Allister, Ryan Gravenberch, Curtis Jones. Forwards: Mohamed Salah, Alexander Isak, Cody Gakpo.

Sunderland

Goalkeeper : Robin Roefs.

: Robin Roefs. Defenders : Trai Hume, Nordi Mukiele, Daniel Ballard, Lutsharel Geertruida, Reinildo Mandava.

: Trai Hume, Nordi Mukiele, Daniel Ballard, Lutsharel Geertruida, Reinildo Mandava. Midfielders : Bertrand Traore, Granit Xhaka, Noah Sadiki, Enzo Le Fee.

: Bertrand Traore, Granit Xhaka, Noah Sadiki, Enzo Le Fee. Forwards: Wilson Isidor.

What Is Expected from This Match?

Liverpool, being the home team, knows they will be able to have control of the match; the support of their fans is a plus that helps them face the revelation of the Premier League, Sunderland. However, the team led by Regis Le Bris does not stop surprising with their squad and their direct play that has put pressure on more than one team in the league.

A fantastic season is being signed by Sunderland, and Regis Le Bris knows it is a huge challenge to go to Anfield to compete, but he will look for a way to cause damage to the team of Arne Slot, who, under the lack of focus of the last matches, could be affected by the penetrating offense of Black Cats.

Result prediction: Liverpool 1-1 Sunderland.

