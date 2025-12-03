What Regis Le Bris Said About Sunderland Facing Liverpool, Manchester City

A very competitive and vibrant match is coming for Sunderland, one of the matches that the team of Regis Le Bris can experience in the Premier League. The next game against Liverpool will be played on December 3.

The moment that Black Cats are living is more positive than the one of the team led by Arne Slot. In the current table, Sunderland are in 6th place, while Liverpool are in 8th.

With many ups and downs for the team from Anfield, they are looking to lift their heads in this match, but they know the difficulty it will be to face the surprise of the Premier League in the current season.

Regis Le Bris Speaks About His Match Against Liverpool and Manchester City

The week that Sunderland will go through will probably be the busiest of the year, as they face Liverpool on December 3 and Manchester City on December 6.

It's not a very positive scenario, as the intensity will be very demanding, hoping for positive results despite knowing they will face two of the best teams in Europe, and their statements were made clear at Sunderland AFC.

Probably the strongest and most exciting week of my life. We will arrive to both matches with a strong connection and willing to give everything. Regis Le Bris

Regis Le Bris hopes to have his squad in the best physical condition for these matches, since he must obtain positive results to not lose the consistency that he has brought and to not leave the Top 10 of the Premier League since the season started.

'It is probably the strongest but most exciting week of my life. We will go to both games with a consistent connection and ready to give our all...' pic.twitter.com/Wjl7a7z1q8 — Sunderland AFC (@SunderlandAFC) December 2, 2025

The visit to Anfield is a very competitive and encouraging scenario for Regis Le Bris to face Liverpool.

It is a special place to play. A privilege, some would say. Their squad is full of talent and confidence after the recent win. We have to go there and be the best version of Sunderland AFC. Regis Le Bris

It was also revealed that the statements of Arne Slot about Sunderland, full of respect for the team that has been the surprise of the Premier League.

They are resilient. They have shown a strong mentality, as well as their style of play and the risks they take when they do not have the ball. They play at a very high pace and the players work very hard to get a result. A very hard-working team with a very clear identity. Arne Slot

With great anticipation, the match between Sunderland and Liverpool is expected, hoping that the positive run that Black Cats are bringing continues against the team from Anfield, who are coming from many setbacks in the current season.

