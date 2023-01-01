Blackpool 1-1 Sunderland: Player Ratings as Black Cats battle back

Sunderland battled back to earn a 1-1 draw at Blackpool on New Years Day in one of the stranger games of the season.

The Black Cats were very poor in the first half and fell behind to a Shayne Lavery goal mid-way through the first half. At that point, the performance was so poor most would have been thrilled to escape with a draw.

However, in the second half Sunderland’s quality really came to the fore. Ross Stewart equalized with his ninth goal in 11 Championship games and there only looked like one team who could win it from there.

In fairness, Sunderland threw everything at it and on another day would have found a winner, but the draw will have to do.

Sunderland player ratings

Anthony Patterson - Characteristically safe handling throughout. He claimed crosses well but his distribution was sloppy at times, particularly in the first half. 6

Trai Hume - Another lovely young footballer. Always looks composed and assured and got another assist. Plays with a maturity beyond his years and is starting to take more calculated risks with the ball. Still got some growing to do physically, but appears to have all the makings of an excellent right-back. 8

Dan Ballard - Tony Mowbray apparently said that illness had effected the squad, particularly the defenders, in the build-up to the game. In the first half the back three were all over the place and looked half a yard off the pace. He improved in the second half and his ability to stride out of defence with the ball adds a different dynamic to our side. 6

Bailey Wright - At fault for Blackpool's goal and sluggish throughout the first half. Like Ballard, you wonder if he was effected by illness. 5

Luke O'Nien - Always at the centre of the action. He was sloppier on the ball than usual in the first half His passion and desire are wonderful, but once or twice his tenacity led to rash decision making, giving away unnecessary fouls. 6

Jack Clarke - Wasteful in the first half but excellent in the second. I think we sometimes take for granted how rare his close control and pace are. His ability to carry the ball halfway up the pitch is relatively unique, and integral to how we play. The slightly deeper role suits him, as he has much more ground to run in to. 7

Edouard Michut - On the basis of the last two games, he looks much more comfortable in a midfield 2 than a 3. Clearly got the traits to be excellent in the future, but is still acclimatising to the pace and physicality of the league. He looked a little lightweight and was unable to make an impression on the game before he came off. 5

Dan Neil - Not without fault, but he really has become a much more rounded player of late. He looks stronger and fitter, and has started using his body much more intelligently, winning the ball back excellently. He grabbed the game by the scruff of the neck and was instrumental in our much improved second half display. 8

Patrick Roberts - Had some excellent moments, as he will always do, because he's an excellent footballer, but could still add a little more in the final third to truly fulfil his stellar potential. Made some dazzling runs, but his one-footedness can limit his options when he gets into dangerous areas. 7

Amad DIallo - He's such a good footballer that even when he isn't at the top of his game, he's still one of the best players on the pitch. He'll perhaps be disappointed not to have had a goal or assist for his efforts, hitting the cross bar for the second match in a row. I still think his finishing can be more deadly considering how cleanly he can strike a ball. 7

Ross Stewart - Wasn't at his best but still got his customary goal, nodding in instinctively from Trai Hume's header. Didn't manage to hold the ball up as well as he usually does, but his movement and physicality will always pose problems. 6

Abdoullah Ba (SUB) - It took him a bit of time to acclimatise to the game, but Sunderland were much better when he was introduced. Playing further up the pitch seems to elevate his positive traits, and negate some of his weaknesses. He looked sharp. 7

Man of the Match - Neil - For the second game in a row, I've given Dan Neil my man of the match. He's really stepped up to the task of playing without Corry Evans beside him and has rapidly developed into a very good Championship central midfielder.

