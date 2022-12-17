Hull 1-1 Sunderland: Player Ratings as Ross Stewart returns with a goal
Who impressed and who did not as Sunderland secured a point at Hull?
Sunderland battled to a 1-1 draw at Hull as the returning Ross Stewart got straight back on the goal-trail.
The Black Cats were helped by a missed penalty yet hampered by what looked like a very harsh red card to Elliot Embleton.
Stewart returned after missing the last 15 games, and put 10-men Sunderland ahead after latching onto a pinpoint long pass from fellow substitute Patrick Roberts.
Sunderland couldn’t hold onto that lead, though, with Ozan Tufan levelling from close range.
It should still be regarded as a good point for Sunderland given the circumstances, with Dan Ballard also returning.
Click through the gallery to see how the players rated on a busy afternoon at the MKM Stadium, and who was our man of the match.
