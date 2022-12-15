Sunderland boss on midfielder: 'He's trained with Messi and Mbappe - his talent is obvious'

Tony Mowbray says he is still unsure about when Edouard Michut will make an impact for Sunderland.

Michut arrived on an initial loan from Paris Saint-Germain in the summer, but he has struggled for fitness and has been restricted to just a handful of substitute appearances so far.

He has been out since before the World Cup break with what Mowbray has previously described as a ‘mystery’ injury, although he has recently returned to training.

However, the Frenchman still does not appear to be close to being considered for selection, with Mowbray saying he needs to prove himself more on the training pitch first.

“His talent is obvious,” Mowbray said of Michut, adding that he feels he can shine in the second half of the season. “He’s a good footballer. A lad who was training with Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe, but he needs to train every day in my mind.

“He hasn’t played for four, five, six weeks. But he has trained and done some fitness work but he feels he is ready having not kicked a ball. I’m trying to explain to him that it’s hard to come in not having kicked a ball in the Championship.”

It’s unknown if Mowbray has developed worries over Michut’s attitude, although the youngster does have a history of falling out with managers.

Last summer La Parisien reported he was officially warned for refusing to show up to a meeting with PSG sporting advisor Lui Campos do discuss his lack of game time.

