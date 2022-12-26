Sunderland 2-1 Blackburn: Player ratings as Black Cats leave it late
How impressed and who did not as Sunderland beat Blackburn.
Sunderland showed some serious mettle at the Stadium of Light as they came back from a goal down to beat Blackburn.
The home side were dominant for the most part, and were unlucky to go behind when Ross Stewart put through his own net.
He soon made amends, though, winning a penalty just three minutes later and converting it himself.
Both sides went for a winner in the second half, but it looked like neither would get one. However, Ellis Simms came up big for Sunderland buy prodding home a stylish injury time winner.
Scroll to Continue
Here is how the players rated. Click through the gallery to see who impressed, who didn't, and who was our man of the match.
Sunderland player ratings
Read More Sunderland Coverage
- Sunderland scouting 19-year-old South American winger
- Tony Mowbray: 'Not my role to put a gun to Ross Stewart's head and make him sign a contract'
- Ross Stewart delivers message to Sunderland fans after goalscoring return
- Sunderland set hefty Ross Stewart price tag amid Rangers interest - report
- 'I always dreamed of playing for Sunderland' - Anthony Patterson