Sunderland 2-1 Blackburn: Player ratings as Black Cats leave it late

Sunderland showed some serious mettle at the Stadium of Light as they came back from a goal down to beat Blackburn.

The home side were dominant for the most part, and were unlucky to go behind when Ross Stewart put through his own net.

He soon made amends, though, winning a penalty just three minutes later and converting it himself.

Both sides went for a winner in the second half, but it looked like neither would get one. However, Ellis Simms came up big for Sunderland buy prodding home a stylish injury time winner.

Here is how the players rated. Click through the gallery to see who impressed, who didn't, and who was our man of the match.

Sunderland player ratings

Anthony Patterson - Made one excellent stop, down to his left from Tyler Morton. Other than that he had very little to do. 7 1 / 15

