Skip to main content
Sunderland 2-1 Blackburn: Player ratings as Black Cats leave it late

Sunderland 2-1 Blackburn: Player ratings as Black Cats leave it late

How impressed and who did not as Sunderland beat Blackburn.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Sunderland showed some serious mettle at the Stadium of Light as they came back from a goal down to beat Blackburn. 

The home side were dominant for the most part, and were unlucky to go behind when Ross Stewart put through his own net. 

He soon made amends, though, winning a penalty just three minutes later and converting it himself. 

Both sides went for a winner in the second half, but it looked like neither would get one. However, Ellis Simms came up big for Sunderland buy prodding home a stylish injury time winner. 

Scroll to Continue

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

Here is how the players rated. Click through the gallery to see who impressed, who didn't, and who was our man of the match. 

Sunderland player ratings

Anthony Patterson

Anthony Patterson - Made one excellent stop, down to his left from Tyler Morton. Other than that he had very little to do. 7

1 / 15

Read More Sunderland Coverage

Ross Stewart goal Blackburn
Sunderland Nation Match Coverage

Sunderland 2-1 Blackburn: Player ratings as Black Cats leave it late

By Rob Cairns
Dennis Cirkin
Sunderland Nation News

Tony Mowbray gives worrying injury update after Sunderland win over Blackburn

By Michael Graham
Abdoullah Ba in action for Sunderland
Sunderland Nation News

Tony Mowbray admits he's struggling to pin down position of Sunderland youngster

By Michael Graham
Amad Diallo celebrates at Sunderland Stadium of Light
Sunderland Nation News

Corry Evans hails Sunderland's 'normal fella with undoubted talent who works hard every day'

By Michael Graham
Trai Hume Sunderland loan
Sunderland Nation News

Sunderland will listen to offers in January but won't jeopardise the team - Tony Mowbray

By Michael Graham
Sunderland Stadium of Light away fans
Sunderland Nation Match Coverage

How to watch Sunderland vs Blackburn

By Michael Graham
Ellis Simms celebrates for Sunderland
Sunderland Nation Match Coverage

Sunderland predicted lineup vs Blackburn: Could we see a switch to 4-4-2?

By Michael Graham
imago1020493170h
Sunderland Nation Match Coverage

Sunderland vs Blackburn Rovers Preview: How to Watch, Team News, Last meeting, Recent Form, Referee

By Will Jeffries