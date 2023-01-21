Sunderland predicted line-up vs Middlesbrough: Another makeshift defence inevitable?

Sunderland host Middlesbrough this weekend and all eyes will be on the line-up that Tony Mowbray can put out given the current injury crisis.

Injuries continue to cause disruption in Tony Mowbray’s squad and now the Sunderland head coach must deal with the three-game suspension of Luke O’Nien as well.

O’Nien was dismissed early on against Swansea and must now sit out for the next three games starting against Middlesbrough on Sunday.

Mowbray also confirmed that as many as five players are set to return from injury on Monday but will miss Sunday’s clash at the Stadium of Light.

Aji Alese, Alex Pritchard, Dennis Cirkin, Elliott Embleton and Niall Huggins have all missed games recently and will provide a boost to the squad once they return to full fitness.

For now, though, here is how we are expecting Sunderland to line-up against the Teessiders.

Sunderland predicted line-up vs Middlesbrough (4-2-3-1)

Potential startling line-up for Sunderland against Boro?

GK: Anthony Patterson – Not at fault for any of the three goals against Swansea and will be looking to keep his eighth clean sheet of the season against Middlesbrough.

RB: Trai Hume – Has really came in to his own over the past month and looks to have nailed down a position in the starting line-up.

CB: Dan Ballard – Proving to be an excellent signing since joining from Arsenal in the Summer.

CB: Danny Batth – Made his return from injury earlier than expected after O’Nien’s early red card against Swansea.

LB: Lynden Gooch – Started the game at left back last week before switching with Hume, both looked more comfortable in the roles they started in.

CM: Corry Evans © – The skipper returned to the starting line-up last week to provide some experience in an otherwise young side.

CM: Dan Neil – Scored his second goal of the season against Swansea, calmly finishing after Batth’s knockdown.

RM: Amad Diallo – Won a player of the month award this past week after his impressive performances of late.

CAM: Patrick Roberts – Didn’t get a chance to leave his stamp on the game due to being sacrificed after the red card against Swansea. Likely to want to impress against his former club.

LM: Jack Clarke – Provided a great cross for Danny Batth to knockdown for Dan Neil’s goal, but needs to rediscover early-season form.

ST: Ross Stewart – Failed to score for the first time since his return from injury and will be looking to put that right.

Read more Sunderland coverage