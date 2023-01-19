Newcastle and RB Leipzig making 'inquiries' about on-loan Sunderland youngster

Newcastle and RB Leipzig have an interest in on-loan Sunderland midfielder Edouard Michut, according to Sky Sports.

Michut joined Sunderland last summer Paris Saint-Germain on loan, although the Wearside club do have an option to buy the 19-year-old too.

He initially struggled due to injuries, but he has shown his quality of late and that has apparently not just been noticed on Wearside.

Lyall Thomas, a news editor for Sky Sports claim Newcastle and Bundesliga side RB Leipzig have been ‘making enquiries’ about signing the Frenchman themselves.

“Newcastle and RB Leipzig have been making inquiries about Edouard Michut’s progress,” he wrote on Twitter. “Both clubs intend to watch him during second half of season on loan at.

“A talent who has struggled with injuries but recently impressed.”

Tony Mowbray was initially reluctant to use Michut until he felt training had prepared him for the physicality of the Championship, but he is a genuine admirer of his talent.

He has also trusted him a lot more in recent weeks with him starting the games at Wigan, Blackpool and Shrewsbury.

“His talent is very obvious when you watch him train, how tight he is with the ball, he passes forward and can run with it, he's a good footballer," Mowbray said of Michut in December. "He's a lad who six months ago was training with Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe.

"I've got total respect for his talent but he has to train a little bit more in my mind, train every day and build up some resilience and become robust to the demands of playing in England."

Read more Sunderland coverage