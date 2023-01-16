Who is Sunderland midfield target Pierre Ekwah?

Sunderland have reportedly got a very strong interest in West Ham midfielder Pierre Ekwah, but it’s a name that will be unfamiliar to most.

The 20-year-old could become Sunderland’s first January signing, arriving on an initial loan deal.

Just who is Pierre Ekwah, though, and what could be bring to the Sunderland side?

Who is Pierre Ekwah?

Pierre Ekwah started his career at youth level with RC Arpajonnais and Bretigny FCS in France, although he quickly got noticed.

He also spent three years at the Clairefontaine academy, which is renowned throughout football for the talented French players it has produced.

Ekwah was then picked up by FC Nantes, although Chelsea pinched him in the summer of 2018.

He spent three years with Chelsea, playing in the Premier League 2 and UEFA Youth League, making his debut at just 16-years-old, before signing for West Ham.

He signed a three-year deal with the Hammers in the summer of 2021.

What kind of player is Pierre Ekwah?

According to the man himself he is very much a ‘box-to-box’ midfielder. He is also left-footed, which is often coveted as it brings natural balance to a midfield.

During his youth career so far, he has also played left-back and centre-back, albeit sparingly. He is 6’2” though, which means he should be able to bring plenty of physicality to a team whatever position he plays.

“My favourite position is definitely playing No8 – box-to-box midfielder,” Ekwah said in 2021.

“I like creative players, and players who break things up as well. I’m a ball player as well, so that’s the position I really enjoy playing in

“I would say, because I’m French, Zinedine Zidane [was my idol]! He was my guy. [I also like] Kaka, Andrea Pirlo, Claude Makélélé…

“I wasn’t looking at just one player, I was literally looking at every single team who had that midfielder who was the break-up player or the playmaker, I was just looking at them and taking in everything I could. I still do it when I watch football.”

Pierre Ekwah international career

Ekwah is yet to really make his mark for France, although he has played for their under-16 and under-20 teams, most recently in a 1-1 draw against Tunisia last July.

However, Ekwah does have another option internationally should he feel breaking into the France squad is unobtainable as he is also eligible to play for Ghana.

Read more Sunderland coverage