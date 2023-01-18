Skip to main content
Sunderland could allow defender to make January exit with SPL club keen

Sunderland could allow defender to make January exit with SPL club keen

Are Sunderland going to shake things up defensively this month?

Sunderland could be looking to strengthen their defensive ranks this month after it emerged Bailey Wright is a target for Aberdeen.

The Daily Record have named Wright as a top target for the Dons, who would be keen to take the Australian on loan for the rest of the season.

Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin has Ross McCrorie, Anthony Stewart and Liam Scales to chose from, but he is interested in strengthening that core.

The deal could be helped along by the fact that the Aberdeen head of recruitment is Darren Mowbray, brother of Sunderland boss Tony.

Scroll to Continue

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

Wright is a little way down the pecking order at Sunderland now, despite playing a vital role in the club’s promotion from League One.

He his behind Dan Ballard, Danny Batth and Luke O’Nien, while Aji Alese is also primarily a centre back too despite mainly being used at full-back since his summer move from West Ham.

The report claims Mowbray is happy to let Wright go, although you’d expect he would want a replacement to be signed too.

Sunderland have been linked with a centre-back in Leeds’ Charlie Cresswell, so that might be an avenue they would explore if they decided to allow Wright to move north of the border.

Read more Sunderland coverage

Bailey Wright Sunderland
Sunderland Nation Transfers

Sunderland could allow defender to make January exit with SPL club keen

By Michael Graham
Taking the knee
Sunderland Nation Opinion

The stigma Sunderland can do without: Why fans should rethink booing taking the knee

By Michael Graham
Michael Carrick
Sunderland Nation News

Sunderland and Middlesbrough have a 'terrific rivalry,' says Boro boss

By Michael Graham
Sunderland January transfer update
Sunderland Nation News

Sunderland transfer latest: What to expect heading towards the deadline

By Michael Graham
sunderland middlesbrough 2012
Sunderland Nation Features

Where are they now: The last Sunderland side to beat Middlesbrough

By Callum Jacques
Aji Alese thumbs up Sunderland
Sunderland Nation News

Defender reveals when he will be back - and why he enjoys playing for Sunderland so much

By Lynsey Thompson
Aji Alese in Sunderland defeat at Swansea
Sunderland Nation News

Aji Alese says Sunderland now feels like 'home' after summer move from West Ham

By Lynsey Thompson
Ellis Simms in action
Sunderland Nation News

Everton make striker move - which could open the door for Ellis Simms Sunderland return

By Michael Graham