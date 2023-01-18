Sunderland could allow defender to make January exit with SPL club keen

Sunderland could be looking to strengthen their defensive ranks this month after it emerged Bailey Wright is a target for Aberdeen.

The Daily Record have named Wright as a top target for the Dons, who would be keen to take the Australian on loan for the rest of the season.

Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin has Ross McCrorie, Anthony Stewart and Liam Scales to chose from, but he is interested in strengthening that core.

The deal could be helped along by the fact that the Aberdeen head of recruitment is Darren Mowbray, brother of Sunderland boss Tony.

Wright is a little way down the pecking order at Sunderland now, despite playing a vital role in the club’s promotion from League One.

He his behind Dan Ballard, Danny Batth and Luke O’Nien, while Aji Alese is also primarily a centre back too despite mainly being used at full-back since his summer move from West Ham.

The report claims Mowbray is happy to let Wright go, although you’d expect he would want a replacement to be signed too.

Sunderland have been linked with a centre-back in Leeds’ Charlie Cresswell, so that might be an avenue they would explore if they decided to allow Wright to move north of the border.

