Sunderland predicted line-up vs Swansea City: Two key players to return from injury?

Tony Mowbray could welcome back two key players back into the starting line-up on Saturday when Sunderland takes on Swansea at the Stadium of Light.

Lynden Gooch, Corry Evans and Danny Batth are all in contention for a return after recently missing games.

The black cats resume their Championship campaign after a 2-1 victory over Shrewsbury in the FA Cup last weekend.

Sunderland sit eighth in the Championship and are one point off the play-off places, opponents Swansea are 15th and three points behind the home side.

The last meeting between the two sides came earlier in the season when Swansea ran out 2-1 winners.

Sunderland predicted line-up vs Swansea City (4-2-3-1):

How Sunderland could line up vs Swansea?

GK: Anthony Patterson – Fresh off North East Football Writers’ young player of the year award, Patterson will return between the sticks after being rested in the FA Cup.

RB: Trai Hume – Gooch could return but Hume has been impressive over the last three games.

CB: Dan Ballard – Been a rock at the back since his return from injury and will hopefully form a partnership with Batth at the back.

CB: Danny Batth – Mowbray confirmed that Batth has returned to full training after picking up an injury against Hull back in December.

LB: Luke O’Nien – The versatile defender looks set to start his third consecutive game in an unfamiliar left back role due to the injuries of Aji Alese and Dennis Cirkin.

CM: Corry Evans © – The skipper looks set to return to the team for the first time since Boxing Day.

CM: Abdoullah Ba – The young French midfielder has featured in the last three games for the lads and will be looking for his third start in four games against Swansea. Might be time for Dan Neil, who has carried extra responsibility while Evans has been out injured, to get a rest.

RM: Amad Diallo – Due to his fine form, Diallo recently received his third player of the month nomination of the season, so there's no way Mowbray drops him out of the side.

CAM: Patrick Roberts – The dynamic winger has started three of the last four games due to the injury of Alex Pritchard. Roberts will be hoping to score his fourth goal of the season on Saturday.

LM: Jack Clarke – Needs to rediscover his early season form with his last goal coming the last time Sunderland played Swansea.

ST: Ross Stewart – Has been a breath of fresh air since returning from injury with five goals in five games as he pursues a Kevin Phillips Sunderland goalscoring record.

