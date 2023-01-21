Skip to main content
Sunderland vs Middlesbrough: Who is the referee?

Sunderland vs Middlesbrough: Who is the referee?

Everything you need to know about the referee for Sunderland vs Middlesbrough in the EFL Championship.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

James Linington will be the man in the middle for this weekend's North East clash between Sunderland and Middlesbrough. 

He will be accompanied by his assistants Paul Hodskinson and Ian Cooper, with Darren Bond taking up the role of fourth official.

Born in the Isle of Wright, Newport, Linington began refereeing for the football league in the 2008/09. 

He has refereed at total of 479 games in his career across a variety of different competitions. 

Though predominantly covering Championship matches (261), he has also refereed in both League One (83) and League Two (79). 

In his second season for the football league, Linington oversaw Dagenham and Redbridge V Rotherham in the League Two play-off final. 

James Linington's record in Sunderland games

James Linington dishing out a yellow card to Ross Stewart in last season's play-off semi-final against Sheffield Wednesday. 

James Linington dishing out a yellow card to Ross Stewart in last season's play-off semi-final against Sheffield Wednesday. 

Linington was the referee for Sunderland's second leg against Sheffield Wednesday in the League One play-off semi-final.  

Scroll to Continue

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

Sunderland drew that game 1-1, and progressed through to the final after a 1-0 win in the first leg.

Linington has since refereed three games this season involving the Black Cats, all coming in the Championship. 

However, Sunderland are yet to win this season with Linington officiating, losing two and drawing one. 

In Sunderland's meeting with Sheffield United in August, Linington sent off Dan Neil for fouling James McAtee.

Neil pulling down McAtee after losing possession. 

Neil pulling down McAtee after losing possession. 

After being caught out in possession and bringing down the Sheffield United midfielder, Neil was given a straight red card, deservedly so, in the 30th minute.

James Linington in the championship this season

Games: 17
Yellow cards: 69
Red cards: 2
Penalties awarded: 5
Cards per game: 4.18

Sunderland fans will be hoping that this season's winless record with James Linington comes to an end this weekend as they face Michael Carrick's Middlesbrough.  

Read more Sunderland coverage

James Liningston
Sunderland Nation Match Coverage

Sunderland vs Middlesbrough: Who is the referee?

By Dylan Jones
Tony Mowbray Blackpool
Sunderland Nation News

Tony Mowbray: 'Sunderland focused on permanent deals this month'

By Michael Graham
Ellis Simms
Sunderland Nation News

Sunderland deliver Ellis Simms warning to Everton

By Michael Graham
Ross Stewart
Sunderland Nation News

'Sunderland are up there and are a real danger,' says Middlesbrough boss

By Michael Graham
Sam Allardyce
Sunderland Nation News

Former Sunderland boss favourite to take over at Championship strugglers

By Michael Graham
Bailey Wright Sunderland
Sunderland Nation News

Lee Johnson appears to confirm interest in taking Bailey Wright to Hibs

By Michael Graham
Pierre Ekwah West Ham
Sunderland Nation News

WATCH: Sunderland midfield target stars for West Ham with a goal and assist

By Michael Graham
Ross Stewart
Sunderland Nation Transfers

Five recent transfers that show Sunderland January signings are worth the wait

By Callum Jacques