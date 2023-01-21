Sunderland vs Middlesbrough: Who is the referee?

James Linington will be the man in the middle for this weekend's North East clash between Sunderland and Middlesbrough.

He will be accompanied by his assistants Paul Hodskinson and Ian Cooper, with Darren Bond taking up the role of fourth official.

Born in the Isle of Wright, Newport, Linington began refereeing for the football league in the 2008/09.

He has refereed at total of 479 games in his career across a variety of different competitions.

Though predominantly covering Championship matches (261), he has also refereed in both League One (83) and League Two (79).

In his second season for the football league, Linington oversaw Dagenham and Redbridge V Rotherham in the League Two play-off final.

James Linington's record in Sunderland games

James Linington dishing out a yellow card to Ross Stewart in last season's play-off semi-final against Sheffield Wednesday.

Linington was the referee for Sunderland's second leg against Sheffield Wednesday in the League One play-off semi-final.

Sunderland drew that game 1-1, and progressed through to the final after a 1-0 win in the first leg.

Linington has since refereed three games this season involving the Black Cats, all coming in the Championship.

However, Sunderland are yet to win this season with Linington officiating, losing two and drawing one.

In Sunderland's meeting with Sheffield United in August, Linington sent off Dan Neil for fouling James McAtee.

Neil pulling down McAtee after losing possession.

After being caught out in possession and bringing down the Sheffield United midfielder, Neil was given a straight red card, deservedly so, in the 30th minute.

James Linington in the championship this season

Games: 17

Yellow cards: 69

Red cards: 2

Penalties awarded: 5

Cards per game: 4.18

Sunderland fans will be hoping that this season's winless record with James Linington comes to an end this weekend as they face Michael Carrick's Middlesbrough.

