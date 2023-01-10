Tony Mowbray dismisses reports of Sunderland recalling Jack Diamond

Tony Mowbray has poured cold water on reports that Sunderland are set to recall Jack Diamond early from his loan spell at Lincoln.

A report in a national newspaper over the weekend claimed Mowbray wanted to have Diamond back in his squad for the remainder of the season.

He, though, says it is not something he has discussed, although he didn’t rule it out entirely.

"I'm guided really by the coaching staff and by Kristjaan [Speakman] on Jack Diamond really," Mowbray said.

"It isn't something that we've spoken about and considered - it may be something that has been discussed by the technical board.

“As the guy on the grass working with the players we've got, we haven't really [spoken about it]."

Sunderland would probably do well to leave Diamond exactly where he is. He has thrived at Lincoln, scoring eight goals and creating three others for the Imps in League One.

There are questions about whether Diamond is quite good enough as it is, but if he is going to develop it is going to be through playing regular football.

He has been playing in a wide-left position for Lincoln, as he did in another successful loan spell at Harrogate, and Sunderland are very well-served in that position right now.

Jack Clarke has made the position his own, and the former Leeds and Spurs man is a similar age to Diamond. Jewison Bennette needs games too, and Patrick Roberts is very well capable of playing in that position as well.

