'Not your problem' - Alex Pritchard offers advice to Man Utd loanee Amad Diallo

Amad Diallo should not feel burdened by the huge transfer fee Manchester United paid for him, says Sunderland teammate Alex Pritchard.

The Ivorian had played just four times for Atalanta when the Red Devils decided to sign him in a deal worth up to £37million in 2021.

That fee definitely raised expectations on him and has struggled to meet them in his Man Utd career so far.

However, he has been in sparkling form on-loan at Sunderland this season and is starting to show everyone why Man Utd were willing to pay so much for him.

Pritchard knows plenty himself about having to deal with a price tag after a move, with his £11million move to Huddersfield in 2018 proving to be a bit of a disaster. It taught him a valuable lesson, and one he is now happy to pass on to Amad.

"The boy is still young and has a big price tag on his head but that's not his problem, it's out of his hands,” Pritchard said.

"He's a down to Earth lad, he obviously works hard and you can see his qualities on the ball during the game. You never know where he could go."

Amad shone again for Sunderland as they resumed their season following the World Cup break, scoring the opening goal in the 3-0 win over Millwall – with a lot of help from Pritchard, it must be said.

"[He] has been in really good form of late and you can even see that in the first half, he was probably the brightest spark on the pitch when he got the ball,” Pritchard said.

"Amad has had his own journey. I watch football all the time and you see where he's been previously. Coming here, I don't think he had much game time at Rangers [last season] and it was one of them - he's come to Sunderland and needs to play games and affect games.

"That's what he’s doing at the moment so long may that continue."

