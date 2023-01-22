Amad Diallo to remain at Sunderland after Man Utd clause to recall him early expired

Amad Diallo is certain to remain with Sunderland for the rest of the season after the clause allowing Manchester United to recall him expired.

Diallo has been a star player for Sunderland this season and he underlined his importance further with the second goal in the 2-0 win over Middlesbrough.

That was his seventh goal of the season in 22 games, and that form had led to speculation in the Manchester press that he could be recalled to Old Trafford this month.

A clause in the deal existed to allow Man Utd to do just that, but the Sunderland Echo report that has now expired.

Meanwhile, while Amad is not heading back to Old Trafford this month, Tony Mowbray believes he has the talent to make a breakthrough at Manchester United when he returns there in the summer.

"I had a long chat with Les Parry about him this week, I think he's got the talent to play for Man Utd," Mowbray said after the win over Middlesbrough.

"The question is whether he's got the personality to play there and break through that ceiling. He had a disappointing loan at Rangers last year but I couldn't pick a team without him right now.

"The ball sticks to his foot, he sees every pass and works really hard. We've worked hard on getting him to shoot more regularly, and so I can see his belief and his personality growing.

"The hope is he goes back to Man Utd, does what he does and finds himself around their team. He'll get opportunities I bet in pre-season and then it's down to him.

"I've managed players like Harvey Elliott at Blackburn - he's a similar talent, plays with his head up.

"The ball is so easy for Amad, he doesn't have to think because he can just kill it dead and he sees the pass straight away. It's unbelievable how clever he is with the football. The talent will never be a problem for Amad. I'll be really interested to see how he goes."

