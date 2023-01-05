Amad Diallo update: 'Everything is geared up for him to remain with Sunderland'

‘Everything is geared up’ for Manchester United loanee Amad Diallo to stay with Sunderland for the rest of the season, according to sporting director Kristjaan Speakman.

Amad has been a huge success on Wearside, with him becoming the creative fulcrum of the side as well as chipping in with six goals of his own.

There have been some concerns that he is doing so well that Man Utd might decide to recall him, just as Everton did with Ellis Simms.

However, Man Utd boss Erik ten Hag has said that is extremely unlikely, and Speakman says Sunderland are expecting him to stick around due to how ‘delighted’ the Red Devils are with his progress.

“Manchester United have an option on that up to a certain date [but] all the feedback from them is that they've just been delighted with how it's gone for him here, how we've treated him, how he's performed,“ Speakman said.

“He's come off the back of a loan (at Rangers) where it's generally accepted it wasn't successful for him, so I'm sure than Man Utd fully respect the fact that he's in a really good sweet spot at the minute.

“Everything is geared up for him to stay with us until the end of the season.”

