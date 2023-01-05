Skip to main content
Amad Diallo update: 'Everything is geared up for him to remain with Sunderland'

Amad Diallo update: 'Everything is geared up for him to remain with Sunderland'

Sunderland sporting director Kristjaan Speakman says it's highly unlikely that 'delighted' Man Utd recall Amad Diallo early.

‘Everything is geared up’ for Manchester United loanee Amad Diallo to stay with Sunderland for the rest of the season, according to sporting director Kristjaan Speakman.

Amad has been a huge success on Wearside, with him becoming the creative fulcrum of the side as well as chipping in with six goals of his own.

There have been some concerns that he is doing so well that Man Utd might decide to recall him, just as Everton did with Ellis Simms.

However, Man Utd boss Erik ten Hag has said that is extremely unlikely, and Speakman says Sunderland are expecting him to stick around due to how ‘delighted’ the Red Devils are with his progress.

Scroll to Continue

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

“Manchester United have an option on that up to a certain date [but] all the feedback from them is that they've just been delighted with how it's gone for him here, how we've treated him, how he's performed,“ Speakman said.

“He's come off the back of a loan (at Rangers) where it's generally accepted it wasn't successful for him, so I'm sure than Man Utd fully respect the fact that he's in a really good sweet spot at the minute.

“Everything is geared up for him to stay with us until the end of the season.”

Read more Sunderland coverage

Amad Diallo celebrates goal at Huddersfield
Sunderland Nation News

Amad Diallo update: 'Everything is geared up for him to remain with Sunderland'

By Michael Graham
Ross Stewart
Sunderland Nation News

'Ross Stewart is 100% committed to Sunderland,' says Kristjaan Speakman

By Michael Graham
Ellis Simms v Blackburn
Sunderland Nation News

Kristjan Speakman: Ellis Simms 'bitterly disappointed' to leave Sunderland and could come back

By Michael Graham
Ellis Simms
Sunderland Nation News

Ellis Simms told to prove he is 'worthy' in further hint Everton recalled him without a plan

By Michael Graham
Chris Rigg
Sunderland Nation News

'Wonderful left foot and incredibly competitive animal' - Tony Mowbray talks up Sunderland youngster

By Michael Graham
Tony Mowbray head in hand
Sunderland Nation News

Sunderland 'low on numbers' for FA Cup game but have received one small injury boost

By Michael Graham
Sunderland players injury
Sunderland Nation Features

Jordan Willis and six other Sunderland careers ruined by injury

By Michael Graham
Tony Mowbray press conference
Sunderland Nation News

Tony Mowbray: 'Unlikely that Sunderland will splash millions on a centre-forward'

By Michael Graham