Blackpool boss: 'Sunderland are a top team - the best side that have been here this season'

Fair to say that Michael Appleton was impressed by Sunderland on New Year's Day.

Blackpool boss Michael Appleton described Sunderland as the best team his side have welcomed to Bloomfield Road this season.

A Sunderland side ravaged by injury and illness drew 1-1 with Blackpool on New Year’s Day, but their second half dominance could, and perhaps should, have seen them win the game.

However, despite seeing his side surrender a lead, Appleton said Sunderland’s quality meant it was very much one point gained rather than two lost.

“Sunderland are a top team,” Appleton said. “I’d arguably say they’re the best side that have been here this season.

“The athleticism, the dynamism of the front four, the way they move the ball, two-touch, it’s everything you’d want from a balanced team and squad.

“Fair play to Tony [Mowbray], he’s got them playing well and they’re obviously in a good moment so we were playing them in a good spell. They’re as good as I’ve seen come here this season.

"I thought for 60-65 minutes we went toe-to-toe with them and it made for a good game, a bit like a game of basketball really.#

"But we knew for us to compete and get something from the game it had to be like that.

“We scored a good goal, a quality goal. It was good timing of the pass, good timing of the run and a good finish.

“Obviously the second goal eluded us but we had a couple of opportunities. When they did equalise it became difficult for us but the lads stood up to the pressure, defended excellently at times and because of the way we defended and contributed in the first-half, I felt we deserved a point.”

