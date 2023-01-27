Chris Rigg lays out goals for 2023 and reveals bond with 'immense' Luke O'Nien

Chris Rigg says he is determined to make further in-roads into the Sunderland first-team this year, and he hopes the ‘immense’ support of Luke O’Nien can help him.

The 15-year-old became Sunderland’s youngest ever outfield player when he helped the Black Cats beat Shrewsbury in the FA Cup.

It is remarkable achievement for someone who is still attending school most of the week, but he is hungry for even more.

Asked about what his targets were for 2023 with Sunderland, Rigg said: “I want to be playing in the U21s more regularly, so that’s the next step to work towards.

“And I’m working to make a few more appearances for the first team. The ultimate aim is to get a goal, but that’s my high standards kicking in. To score a goal, make an assist, that would be the best day.

“I'm really grateful to all the staff here and I just want to keep working towards my standards – that’s always what I’m striving to do.”

Whatever happens in 2023, though, Rigg has a special memory from his debut at Shrewsbury in the FA Cup.

There was a moment after the game too when Luke O’Nien told the cameras on the pitch “what a player!” while pointing at Rigg.

O’Nien used his post-match interview to pay tribute to Rigg as well, and the youngster says they have definitely formed a bond.

“To get the win and progress to the next round just topped it off,” he said. “I remember my dad pointing out to me that not many 15-year-olds would take on their man down the wing to win the corner for the equaliser.

“After the game was a whirlwind – the moment between myself and Luke O’Nien was immense, which is on video. It gave me so much confidence – Luke has messaged me since and told me he’s there for anything I need.

“I went to see my dad and my little brother in the crowd – he’s a big Sunderland fan. He was trying to start chants with my name, and to see all the fans after the game, I felt like I was dreaming.

“All the players were making sure I knew what a moment it was, and the gaffer said after the game that I’ll be 35 and telling people I came on and won us the game… I probably will be.”

Read more Sunderland coverage