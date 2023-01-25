'Rangers would be a step up for Ross Stewart,' says former Sunderland man

Skip to main content
Ross Stewart would be advancing his career if he left Sunderland for Rangers, according to one for Black Cats player.

Wes Brown says signing for Rangers would be a ‘step up’ from former club Sunderland for Ross Stewart.

Stewart has been sensational for Sunderland since joining the club from Ross County. He scored 26 goals to help fire the Black Cats to promotion from League One and he has followed that up with 11 goals this season in just 14 appearances.

That makes him the second most prolific striker in England in terms of minutes per goal, with only Manchester City’s Erling Haaland ahead of him.

He has just 18 months left on his deal on Wearside, though, and contract negotiations have been said to be at an ‘impasse’ for the last few weeks.

Rangers are among his reported suitors and Brown, who played nearly 100 times for Sunderland, believes that move would be a progressive one for the striker.

"Rangers would be a step up from Sunderland,” Brown told Casinos En Ligne. "They're in the Champions League.

"I think he could have an opportunity somewhere else in the summer - he's definitely got the ability and drive for it."

Sunderland, though, will be hoping that their own Premier League ambitions can play a key role in getting Stewart to commit his future to the club.

They are just one point outside the Championship play-offs right now and have a number of talented young players who are starting to mature into the season.

"Sunderland can 100 percent mount a play-off push but they need to get a run of wins together," Brown said.

"They've got a great manager in Tony Mowbray who I played under at Blackburn and he knows what he's up against.

"Sunderland are a team, for me, that need to be pushing for the top six."

