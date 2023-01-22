'Terrific' - Michael Carrick gives verdict on Tony Mowbray, Amad Diallo and Sunderland play-off chances

Michael Carrick says Tony Mowbray has done a ‘terrific job’ at Sunderland, and he wouldn’t be surprised to see the Black Cats in the play-off mix come May.

Carrick’s Middlesbrough lost 2-0 at Sunderland on Sunday, with Ross Stewart and Amad Diallo bagging the goals for the Wearsiders.

The result means there is just one point between Middlesbrough and Sunderland in the Championship table.

Carrick says he must simply focus on his own side, but he still found time to praise the team that Mowbray has developed at Sunderland.

Asked if both teams will be in the top six at the end of the season, Carrick said: "Maybe.

“It’s up to us to just worry about ourselves. Tony has done a terrific job here and has a really good team. But that’s it now between us because we’ve played each other twice and we just have to look at ourselves now in terms of our development and improvement.

“We have a good game next week at home and I’m already looking forward to that to see the reaction of the boys."

Carrick was a coach at Manchester United when Amad Diallo arrived. He spoke before the game about the danger the Ivorian would pose to his side, and it was him who put the game to bed with the second goal late in the game.

“He does what he does," Carrick said of Amad. "He’s really talented Amad, good in tight spaces and does what he does with the ball.

“For the goal, that’s what he brings and I think that’s what he’s maybe brought a bit more is his end product from when I knew him when he was a little bit younger a couple of years ago. He’s doing really well."

