CONFIRMED: Sunderland complete deal for Isaac Lihadji

Sunderland have made their second signing of the January transfer window by securing Isaac Lihadji from LOSC Lille.

The 20-year-old Frenchman has joined the Black Cats for an undisclosed fee, signing an initial two-and-a-half year deal with the club.

Sunderland, though, do have an option to automatically extend that by a further year.

Lihadji will be hoping he can get his career back on track at Sunderland after a difficult spell at Lille.

He was once one of the top prospects in French football after starring In the Under-17 World Cup in 2019. However, his move from Marseille to Lille was not been a successful one for him.

He has played 39 times for the Stade Pierre-Mauroy club, though, with 21 of those coming in the 2020/21 Ligue 1 title season and another three in the Champions League.

“I can see it’s a beautiful city with supporters who have a great love for football, so I’m happy to be here,” Lihadji told safc.com.

“The project attracted me because the club inspire young players to improve their level and I am ready for the challenge. I’m excited to play for the club and I’m eager to get on the field.”

Lihadji, who is a left-footed right winger, will wear the number 22 shirt at Sunderland.

