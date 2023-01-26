Skip to main content
CONFIRMED: Sunderland complete deal for Isaac Lihadji

Sunderland have added to their forward ranks with the addition of Isaac Lihadji from Lille.

Sunderland have made their second signing of the January transfer window by securing Isaac Lihadji from LOSC Lille.

The 20-year-old Frenchman has joined the Black Cats for an undisclosed fee, signing an initial two-and-a-half year deal with the club.

Sunderland, though, do have an option to automatically extend that by a further year.

Lihadji will be hoping he can get his career back on track at Sunderland after a difficult spell at Lille. 

He was once one of the top prospects in French football after starring In the Under-17 World Cup in 2019. However, his move from Marseille to Lille was not been a successful one for him. 

He has played 39 times for the Stade Pierre-Mauroy club, though, with 21 of those coming in the 2020/21 Ligue 1 title season and another three in the Champions League.

“I can see it’s a beautiful city with supporters who have a great love for football, so I’m happy to be here,” Lihadji told safc.com.

“The project attracted me because the club inspire young players to improve their level and I am ready for the challenge. I’m excited to play for the club and I’m eager to get on the field.”

Lihadji, who is a left-footed right winger, will wear the number 22 shirt at Sunderland.

