Dan Ballard admits he 'got away with one' after penalty incident at Hull

Hull failed to punish Dan Ballard for his 'rustiness,' which is just fine by him.

Dan Ballard admitted that he ‘got away with one’ at Hull after the Tigers missed a penalty that he conceded.

Ballard was involved in the matchday squad for the first time since August, although any plans to carefully manage his return were thrown out of the window by Danny Batth’s early injury.

That meant Ballard was thrust straight back into action from the substitute’s bench and despite an impressive return all things considered, he did give away a penalty early in the second half.

Oscar Estupinan failed to hit the target with the spot-kick, though, and Sunderland went on to get a battling draw, much to the relief of Ballard.

"I think the whole performance wasn't my best and maybe if I had a bit of extra time over the next few weeks to ease me back into it, that [the penalty] wouldn't have happened.

"There's no better way to get that rustiness out than just to be thrown in the deep end and I think that will only help me, and I'm almost certain that won't happen again now. It's good that I got away with it and he missed the penalty."

Batth had to leave the game inside the first 15 minutes with a calf injury, although Tony Mowbray did have other options to use from the bench.

Dennis Cirkin could have come on and gone to centre-back - or left-back with Aji Alese moving inside. However, it was Ballard that Mowbray turned to despite the former Arsenal man only having played 60 minutes of under-21 football for four months.

"I didn't expect to be thrown back out there that quickly," said Ballard.

"It's unfortunate that Danny picked up an injury but I had to be ready. I was a bit nervous having to get stripped that quickly and having to get back on the pitch but once I was out there I was straight back to it and loved every minute.

"I'm just delighted to get that first one out of the way because it can always be tough and hopefully I can just keep working hard and get back in the team."

