Danny Batth says Sunderland have a 'great set-up' but issues challenge to teammates

Danny Batth has challenged Sunderland to improve their home form as they prepare for the crucial festive period.

Sunderland have had more success away from home than at the Stadium of Light this season, although they produced a good performance to beat Millwall 3-0 in their last home outing.

A home win over West Brom this week will lift Sunderland to seventh in the Championship table and ignite hopes of a genuine play-off push heading into the second half of the season.

If that is to happen, though, Batth accepts that they need to make the Stadium of Light a fortress.

“Our home form is going to be really important going forward in the season so we want to keep improving on that in particular," Batth told the club’s official website.

"On Monday night, it’s a great opportunity to do that. I think the main thing is that we are developing as a side all of the time and I am enjoying being a part of that.

“I like to think that I am putting in good performances and helping other players around me which is something I have always tried to do.

"I love playing at home in front of the support that we’ve got and I’m really enjoying it. I think it’s a great setup and it’s a club moving in the right direction."

West Brom are in good form themselves having racked up three successive wins before the World Cup break under new boss Carlos Corberan.

It hasn’t been enough to haul the pre-season promotion favourites out of the relegation zone, though, and Batth is expecting a very tough game.

"They’ve definitely improved," he said. "They have got good experienced players.

“Like most of the games in the Championship, it is going to a tough game but it’s another one we get excited about and we looked forward to."

