Does Ellis Simms Everton appearance now mean ONLY Sunderland could sign him?

Ellis Simms made a brief appearance for Everton in their 4-1 home hammering against Brighton, but that could be crucial in Sunderland’s chances to re-sign him on loan.

Simms came on as an 83rd minute substitute for the Toffees, which seemed a little frivolous given they were 4-0 down at the time.

However, from a Sunderland point of view it could be a good thing, as it would make Simms much less attractive to other EFL clubs should he be available for another loan deal later in the season.

“In accordance with FIFA Regulations a Player may be registered with a maximum of three clubs during one season,” The EFL rules state. “During this period, the player is only eligible to play in official matches for two clubs.

“As an exception to this rule, a player moving between two clubs belonging to different associations with overlapping seasons (i.e. start of the season in summer / autumn as opposed to winter/spring) may be eligible to play in official matches for a third club during the relevant season, provided he has fully complied with his contractual obligations towards his previous clubs.”

Since Simms has now played for his allowed two clubs this season, Sunderland and Everton, it would make it difficult to join anyone else. Not, though, impossible.

The EFL rules continue: “Clubs are advised that domestically the above applies to all registrations except Non- League, Short Term and Youth Loans, although Foreign Associations may include these loans as counting towards the rule.

Simms is too old for a youth loan, but the definition of ‘short term loan’ is crucial here. Essentially that means a loan deal ‘no fewer than 28 days and no more than 93 days in any one season.’

That means another EFL club could theoretically sign Simms on loan, but he would not be able to see out the season with them. He could only sign for a maximum of 93 days, meaning that, even is he signed for someone else on 31 January, he would not be available for the final game of the season or the play-offs.

Sunderland would not have that problem as they are already one of the two clubs he is allowed to play for during a season.

Of course, whether Sunderland can afford to wait for Everton to sort themselves out is another matter entirely.

