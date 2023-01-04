Sunderland showing 'no interest' in bringing Nathan Broadhead back to the club

Sunderland are unlikely to make a move for Everton striker Nathan Broadhead, despite the player wanting to return.

Roker Report have revealed the player’s representatives have reached out to Sunderland in the hope of a return to the club, but there is ‘no interest.’

Broadhead had a successful loan spell at Sunderland last season, scoring 13 goals in an injury-interrupted season as the Black Cats finally hauled themselves out of League One.

However, he did not return in the summer despite talks about a permanent deal, opting instead to sign a new two-year deal and join Wigan on loan instead.

That loan has not gone brilliantly, with Broadhead in and out of the Latics team, although he has scored five goals along the way.

Broadhead is expected to return to Everton in January and then move on permanently, but it seems that won’t be to Sunderland.

"Nathan is still with us, and that's all we're focused on," Wigan boss Kolo Toure said. "He is a very good player, a great professional and I like him.

"We will assess the situation, as we will with all of the players in that situation."

The latest team linked with Broadhead is Ipswich Town, which suggests there is a lack of interest in him from the Championship in general.

Sunderland have been linked with Nottingham Forest's Sam Surridge, while Tony Mowbray has hinted a recruit from abroad is likely too.

