Former Sunderland defender rushed to hospital with brain injury

Former Sunderland player Paddy Almond was rushed to hospital in London on Saturday to receive specialist care on a head injury.

Almond, who is now at Darlington, had to be substituted during the Quakers’ 2-1 defeat to Southend at Roots Hall due to a suspected concussion.

It was deemed serious enough for the club’s medical specialist Danny O’Connor to immediately accompany him to hospital for a brain scan, which showed a bleed on the brain. Almond was then transferred to a specialist unit in London.

"Darlington defender Paddy Almond came off in the second half of our game at Southend today, and was rushed to hospital with suspected concussion,” s Darlington statement said.

"After a brain scan at Southend Hospital, Paddy has been diagnosed with a bleed on the brain, and is currently being transferred (Danny is with him) to a specialist London hospital for further treatment.

"Paddy is in our thoughts, and we continue to wish him a speedy recovery."

Almond was involved in a car accident last year, which also resulted in head injuries and almost cost him his career.

He was a rear passenger in a collision in Manchester in June 2022, although he made a full recovery.

Almond was a regular at Sunderland youth level and made one appearance for the first team - in a Papa John's Trophy game against Manchester United under-21s.

