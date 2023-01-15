Former Sunderland defender rushed to hospital with brain injury
Former Sunderland player Paddy Almond was rushed to hospital in London on Saturday to receive specialist care on a head injury.
Almond, who is now at Darlington, had to be substituted during the Quakers’ 2-1 defeat to Southend at Roots Hall due to a suspected concussion.
It was deemed serious enough for the club’s medical specialist Danny O’Connor to immediately accompany him to hospital for a brain scan, which showed a bleed on the brain. Almond was then transferred to a specialist unit in London.
"Darlington defender Paddy Almond came off in the second half of our game at Southend today, and was rushed to hospital with suspected concussion,” s Darlington statement said.
"After a brain scan at Southend Hospital, Paddy has been diagnosed with a bleed on the brain, and is currently being transferred (Danny is with him) to a specialist London hospital for further treatment.
"Paddy is in our thoughts, and we continue to wish him a speedy recovery."
Almond was involved in a car accident last year, which also resulted in head injuries and almost cost him his career.
He was a rear passenger in a collision in Manchester in June 2022, although he made a full recovery.
Almond was a regular at Sunderland youth level and made one appearance for the first team - in a Papa John's Trophy game against Manchester United under-21s.
Read more Sunderland coverage
- Ten players you probably forgot played for Sunderland in League One
- Tony Mowbray reveals the type of midfielder Sunderland want in January
- Sunderland striker situation: Who it won't be, who it might be and what the club want
- Tony Mowbray: 'Martin O'Neill said Sunderland will be in the Champions League one day - well, why not?'
- Sunderland 'will not throw millions of pounds' at promotion push