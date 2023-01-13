Sunderland 'will not throw millions of pounds' at promotion push

Tony Mowbray has warned fans that Sunderland are not going to ‘throw millions of pounds’ at chasing promotion, but said that shouldn’t be mistaken for a lack of ambition.

Sunderland are very much on their way back up following a horrendous fall from grace and a painful four years in League One.

This season has seen them back in the Championship, though, with a talented young squad that is catching the eye of rival clubs.

However, while Sunderland are in a strong position in the league to mount a promotion push this season, Mowbray says heavy investment is not seen as the way forward for the club.

"I understand the project," Mowbray said, after also revealing he fully expects Sunderland to return to the Premier League relatively soon.

"This club has laid it out, they are going to try do it incrementally, they are not going to throw millions of pounds at this and that and record a £20m loss at the end of the year. That's not going to happen, so we have to accept that.

"There is a bigger plan, really, and I don't think the club is ready to throw the money at it that makes us record the huge losses that a lot of teams do in this league [chasing promotion].

“But of course I want to get there quickly. Not necessarily this year, but I want the team to grow and be good.

"I want to enjoy watching the football, and when we play we expect to win, and we know we can cut through teams and create chances.

“Every now and then, a bad refereeing decision, an individual mistake, and you get beat because the momentum swings the other way, but I'd like to be a really good team that most games, most weeks, we dominate and win."

