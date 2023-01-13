Skip to main content
Tony Mowbray reveals the type of midfielder Sunderland want in January

Sunderland want to add an extra option to their midfield this month.

Tony Mowbray has described the type of central midfielder Sunderland are looking for in January.

Sunderland allowed Jay Matete to go to Plymouth on loan for the rest of the season, although it has left Mowbray with one fewer options for his own midfield.

He explained last week that Sunderland will now be targeting a new central midfielder in January, and he wants someone in the Dan Neil mould ideally.

Of the Black Cats’ midfield options, Corry Evans is a defensive player, while Edouard Michut and Abdoullah Ba prefer to push on. Neil, meanwhile, is able to do both jobs, as he has proven in Evans’ absence, and Mowbray would like another with that kind of tactical versatility.

“I would say that we're still looking for a six, who can become an eight,” Mowbray said.

"When you play against a team who has two sitting midfielders, we can push one of ours on and at the moment we do that with Dan Neil. We sit Corry and Dan and if they play two sitters, Dan can push on.

"So we want that flexibility of one who can play deeper but also a bit higher if required. In an ideal world, we'd find that, a versatile player who can run and tackle, and can pass.

"That's Stuart Harvey's job to find him, and I'll just tick the box."

