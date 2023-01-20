Former Sunderland striker signs with US club in bid to reignite career

Former Sunderland striker Marc McNulty has gone to the US to try to reignite his career, signing a deal with Orange Country SC.

McNulty has seen his career stall since some early prolific seasons with Livingston and Coventry, and he was without a club since his loan spell at Dundee United ended last season.

The Scotsman made 21 appearances for Sunderland in the 2019/20 season, scoring five goals, before ending his loan spell early in the January. That was the season cut short by the outbreak of the Covid pandemic.

However, he is still just 30-years-old and he has headed to the USL Championship, the second tier of US soccer, to join Orange County SC, where he will be coached by former Premier League player Richie Chaplow.

“I am very excited for my move to Orange County and to play in the USL Championship!” McNulty said. “I can’t wait to get started and help the team achieve great things as they have done in the past!"

“We are delighted to add Marc, a former Scottish International to our roster,” OCSC General Manager and President of Soccer Operations Oliver Wyss said. ”Marc’s quality and international experience will have a significant impact on our team and we are convinced he will bring lots of joy to our fans in Orange County.”

“Marc is a prolific striker and a player we expect to play an important role within the team,” OCSC Sporting Director Peter Nugent added. “He has the potential to be one of the leading scorers in the league. We look forward to welcoming him to Orange County.”

