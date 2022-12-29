Hartlepool boss admits he has 'apologised' to Sunderland about youngster

Hartlepool boss Keith Curle has revealed he has personally ‘apologised’ to Sunderland for the way in which Ellis Taylor’s loan was handled.

Taylor joined Pools earlier this year with Sunderland expecting him to get games at League Two level to help his development.

However, he barely played, with Curle – who was not in charge when Taylor was signed – admitting he didn’t know what position to use the 19-year-old in or how to get the best out of him.

He has ow returned to Sunderland, and Curle says he has reached out to the Black Cats to apologise.

Asked if there had been any communication between Hartlepool and Sunderland over Taylor, Curle said: "Yeah. I’ve apologised to Sunderland on behalf of myself, and the football club, because they had to recall him rather than our choice, but they understood.

"It’s a duty of care to us as well. We’re not a babysitting service and what we didn’t want to do was hamper Ellis’ progression in his career.

"He came out of Sunderland to come and play games. He came here and wasn’t playing the games and getting the game time that his career needed and that was the conversation we had.

"I spoke to the footballing department with [Sunderland assistant manager] Mark Venus and he was fully understanding, and appreciative, of the fact that he’s their player and they want him to improve and develop.”

