'He is an amazing talent' - Tony Mowbray hails Sunderland star after Hull impact

Tony Mowbray believes his comments describing Patrick Roberts as the most talented player in the league were proven to be true as he helped Sunderland draw with Hull.

Roberts once again started on the bench as Amad Diallo started, but he made his presence felt as a second half substitute.

He was sent on alongside Ross Stewart following a red card to Elliot Embleton, and the pair combined to put the Black Cats ahead.

A long Roberts pass was latched onto by Stewart, who slotted coolly underneath Tigers goalkeeper Matt Ingham. Sunderland were unable to hang on, although they came away with a valuable point in the circumstances and Mowbray was quick to hail the impact of Roberts.

"I've sat in front of you before and said that I'm not sure there's a better footballer in this league with the ball at his feet than Patrick Roberts - he is an amazing talent," Mowbray told the press after the game.

"The ball sticks to his foot and it's unbelievable what he can do, and yet Amad deserves to play because he's scored four or five goals in five or six games and has looked a real threat.

"I wanted to get Patrick on today because I wanted him to do exactly what he did when we get him on the ball, they can't get it off them because he sticks it through their legs, he dribbles, he slows them and down speeds them up, cuts inside.

"He's a real, real talent and he should feel hard-done by that he hasn't been starting for us in recent weeks. It's my job to try and get Amad, who scores goals, in the team with Patrick and then we're adding Ross Stewart and Ellis Simms. We've got to find the balance there."

